The 18-year-old was one of eight scholars released at the end of their apprenticeships in May, but is completing his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery with Rovers and training with the first team.

A decision will be made on Kuleya’s future at the end of his rehab, which does not appear to be imminent.

Tavonga Kuleya made two senior appearances for Doncaster last season.

First-team boss Gary McSheffrey said: "Tavonga's just started joining in in full contact training but he still can't play a match, from the orders of his surgeon, for about three or four weeks.

"It's just building up his contact now really."

Kuleya made his full Rovers debut against Scunthorpe United in the Papa John’s Trophy in November and assisted Rodrigo Vilca’s opening goal in a 3-2 win.

He also featured as a second half substitute in the same competition against Crewe Alexandra in what proved to be Richie Wellens’ final game in charge.

Doncaster Rovers trialists

Dunne, 22, previously played for Sunderland and Falkirk, while 18-year-old Degruchy left York this summer without making a senior appearance.

Fejiri Okenabirhie will also be given a chance to impress McSheffrey over the next few weeks.