The 22-year-old left-back, who can also play in midfield, was released by the Black Cats this summer.

He featured in the starting XI for Rovers’ first pre-season game against Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sunderland defender Cieran Dunne is on trial at Doncaster Rovers.

Dunne made just two senior appearances for Sunderland – both in the Papa John’s Trophy – after joining their under-23 side from Falkirk in 2019.