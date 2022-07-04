Adam Clayton namechecks another Doncaster Rovers trialist who has impressed

Rovers have taken Rossington Main’s Bailey Conway, aged 19, on trial and handed a start to former York City youngster Jack Degruchy in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Armthorpe Welfare.

Both players will remain with the club for the third week of pre-season, first-team boss Gary McSheffrey confirmed.

“We’ve got two trialists with us,” said Clayton, “one’s called Jack, I think he’s looked very good.

"So has the other lad, to be fair – Bailey. They have looked really good.”

Cieran Dunne, a left-back who can also play in midfield, is also currently on trial with Rovers and featured at the weekend.

The 22-year-old’s previous clubs include Sunderland and Scottish side Falkirk, where he started his career.

Degruchy is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who was released by York City at the end of last season without making a senior appearance.

He had been with the Minstermen since the age of 10 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

Former York boss Steve Watson described Degruchy, who assisted George Miller’s goal against the Wellie from a corner, as ‘an all-energy and all-action midfielder’.

He continued: “[He is] quite fearless actually, considering he’s not a huge lad, but he will fly into tackles. He just needs to tidy things up.”

Ex-Doncaster defender Tim Ryan is now youth team manager at York City and said of the youngster: "He’s full of energy, he’s one of the fittest lads at the club.