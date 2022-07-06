The striker has not played since May 2021 and missed the entirety of Doncaster Rovers’ 2021/22 campaign due to an Achilles tendon problem, which required surgery earlier this year.

He was released at the end of last season, but the club have left the door open for him to prove himself during pre-season and potentially win another contract.

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly win over Armthorpe Welfare, Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: "Fejiri trained yesterday for the first time in a small-sided game as a bit of an extra man. Same with Kieran Agard.

"They're still off it in terms of joining in every day, being robust enough. We have to just monitor when to put them in and when to take them out.

"But they're doing lots of training, they're progressing daily, weekly and he could be ready in a week or two to be full training every day without precaution.”

It is hoped 26-year-old Okenabirhie will be fit enough to take part in some friendlies before Doncaster begin the new season away to Bradford City on Saturday 30 July.

Fejiri Okenabirhie in action against Blackpool in May 2021.

He was the club’s top-scorer in the 2020/21 campaign with 11 goals in 39 League One games.

Agard, who became McSheffrey’s first signing when he joined on an 18-month contract in January, missed the final two months of last term after tearing his hamstring in March.

He has yet to score in his eight appearances since arriving.