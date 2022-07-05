Doncaster Rovers to raise funds for former player whose son is battling cancer

The club has pledged to donate £1 for every home league match ticket sold throughout July to fundraising efforts for Spurr’s three-year-old son Rio.

The youngster has been diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour – a type of kidney cancer in children – and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The cancer has also spread to his lungs and could return even after it is cured.

Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said: “We were devastated to hear about Rio’s diagnosis and have been looking for ways in which we can support the family. At a time when anticipation is building for the new season, we feel this is a perfect way to raise funds.

“Tommy was an incredibly popular player during his time with the club and will forever be part of the Rovers family.”

Spurr spent two seasons with Doncaster Rovers from 2011 to 2013 and was part of the side crowned League One champions in the 2012/2013 campaign.

Tommy Spurr visited the Eco-Power Stadium for Doncaster's match against Sheffield Wednesday in February.

As of Tuesday afternoon almost £24,000 had been raised to help his family.

The money could go towards funding further treatment for Rio in different countries, should he require it.

Rio’s mum Chloe said: “Tom and I are so touched by everyone's generosity - totally and utterly blown away.

“Family, friends and strangers have shown us so much kindness. We really do appreciate it a lot.”

Further fundraising events are planned.