The Norwich City winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster, claiming four goals and three assists during an impressive spell which saw him make 20 appearances in total.

Gary McSheffrey previously said he would ‘love’ to work with the 20-year-old former Arsenal youth team product again, but admitted it was a long shot.

Josh Martin in action for Doncaster Rovers last season.

“Never say never,” the Rovers boss said on the chances of a reunion.

“I know he’s available. Norwich want a fee.

"There are clubs interested in him; I’ve had a couple of calls from managers asking what his character’s like, his qualities and whether he’d be good value to their squad.

"I have to be honest with them and say he was good for us at the level.”

Martin has one year left on his Norwich contract.

Back in May he admitted he didn’t know what the future holds for him – yet stressed his desire to play at the highest level possible.

"Whether or not he’ll get Championship [football] I’m not sure, but ultimately there is going to be a fee involved,” McSheffrey added.

"If clubs don’t buy him, then will he become available on loan again? I’m sure he would.

"If we get him, it would be a real bonus. But at the minute we’ve kind of ruled it out because it’s not something that’s feasible.”