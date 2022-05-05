This is what Josh Martin said about his future following Doncaster Rovers loan spell

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has admitted he would like the 20-year-old on board again next season.

But McSheffrey will face a difficult task trying to convince Martin to drop into League Two and has said he expects clubs higher up the pyramid to be competing for his signature.

Martin has expressed his gratitude to Rovers for his loan experience but is not sure what the immediate future holds.

Josh Martin. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

"At the moment I have no idea what the plan is,” he said. “I’ve still got another year at Norwich so the ball’s kind of with them.

"It’s down to them. They haven’t told me what will be happening with me so I’ll speak to my agent, speak to Norwich and see what’s happening.

"Game time is key and playing at the highest level that you can,” he added.

"What I’ve had here over the last four or five months is so much game time and so many starts.

"In that small amount of time I’ve progressed so much and I think that’s been massive for me.

Martin, who made five Premier League appearances for the Canaries at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, began last season with an unsuccessful loan period at MK Dons.

He joined Rovers in January and scored four goals in 20 appearances, becoming one of the team’s key attacking threats.

"I came here with just a desire to play as many games as I can, help the team as much as possible and gain as much experience as I can,” said Martin.

"For me personally, other than being relegated which is not nice, it’s been a very good experience for me and I’m more than happy.