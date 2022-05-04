Adam Clayton

Updated: These are the 18 Doncaster Rovers players under contract heading into 2022/23 season

Doncaster Rovers’ squad for next season is already taking shape following decisions on several players’ futures this week.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:11 pm

Boss Gary McSheffrey needed to trim his bloated squad and Fejiri Okenabirhie, Cameron John, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, AJ Greaves, Lirak Hasani and Ed Williams have all been released, while Ben Blythe will join Swansea City.

Loan players Ben Jackson, Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Josh Martin and Mipo Odubeko have returned to their parent clubs.

Rovers have offered fresh terms to John Bostock and Aidan Barlow, while triggering clauses to extend Tom Anderson, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley’s current deals.

So who is under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two? Here we take a look at the updated squad list.

1. Jonathan Mitchell

Goalkeeper

2. Louis Jones

Goalkeeper

3. Ben Bottomley

Goalkeeper

4. Kyle Knoyle

Right back/centre back

