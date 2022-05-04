Updated: These are the 18 Doncaster Rovers players under contract heading into 2022/23 season

Boss Gary McSheffrey needed to trim his bloated squad and Fejiri Okenabirhie, Cameron John, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, AJ Greaves, Lirak Hasani and Ed Williams have all been released, while Ben Blythe will join Swansea City.

Loan players Ben Jackson, Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Josh Martin and Mipo Odubeko have returned to their parent clubs.

Rovers have offered fresh terms to John Bostock and Aidan Barlow, while triggering clauses to extend Tom Anderson, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley’s current deals.

So who is under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two? Here we take a look at the updated squad list.

