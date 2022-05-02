Could Norwich City winger Josh Martin return to Doncaster Rovers next season?

The 20-year-old finished a productive loan spell at Rovers with three goals in the last five games.

He emerged as a much-needed creative spark during his four months at the club and signed off with a fine strike from distance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Oxford United.

However, McSheffrey admits it will be hard to tempt the Norwich City youngster into dropping into League Two following Rovers’ relegation to the fourth tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Martin celebrates his goal against Oxford United. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

"I’d love him back,” said McSheffrey at the weekend.

"He’s done well. We’ve put him back on the map.

"He's bought into doing the hard yards and the ugly things which was probably not in his armoury at first.

"But he’s put a shift in first and foremost and then you get your luck, you get the ball in dangerous areas and you can get shots off.

"We’d love to get him back but dropping down the leagues is obviously not going to help that because he’s going to want to play as high as he possibly can.

"He’s got a year left at Norwich so he’s got an important summer and important decisions in terms of what he does and where he goes.”

Martin and fellow loanees Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Mipo Odubeko and Ben Jackson have returned to their parent clubs.

Speaking last week about the possibility of any loan players returning next season, McSheffrey said: "I think there’s been two or three standout [loan] players throughout the season.

"It would be nice to get them back but it’s probably not going to be achievable.

"Josh Martin’s really come into form and he’s a top player in the division I think.

"We’ve put him back on the map here after an unsuccessful loan at MK Dons. People want him again.

“Realisitically are we going to keep the likes of Josh? No. But it’s been nice to help with his journey and help get his career back on track.”