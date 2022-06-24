Doncaster Rovers take closer look at Rossington Main midfielder Bailey Conway

Rossington Main’s Bailey Conway was snapped in a photograph wearing full training gear which appeared on the club’s official Twitter and Instagram feeds.

He is currently on trial at Cantley Park after being recommended to Gary McSheffrey by Main boss Ben Hunter.

Hunter also heads up the Doncaster Rovers Training Centre which has helped Rossington develop strong links with Rovers over recent years – and the Oxford Street club’s philosophy is to recruit the best young players in Doncaster and actively encourage them to move onto bigger things.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Conway (in red) in action for Rossington Main. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Who is Bailey Conway?

Nicknamed ‘Mascher’ after ex-Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano, Conway is both a tough-tackling and technically gifted midfielder with an eye for a pass who operates in a central defensive midfield position.

The 19-year-old, who will turn 20 in August, spent time in Sheffield United’s academy as a youngster where he played alongside familiar names still on the books at Bramall Lane such as Harrison Neal, Kyron Gordon and Zak Brunt who himself has been linked with a move to Rovers’ League Two rivals Bradford City in the past few days.

Despite not being offered a scholarship to become part of the Blades’ youth team, Conway wasted no time in throwing himself into the ‘real world’ of men’s football following his exit from United.

His development at Rossington over the past three years has seen him become an established figure in their engine room where his desire, work-rate, energy and tough-tackling has ensured he has become both a well-liked and respected player.

The youngster was even handed the responsibility of being captain by Hunter last term and featured on 30 occasions as Rossington enjoyed their best ever season – finishing fifth in Division One of the Northern Counties East League before losing out in the play-offs to North Ferriby.

Conway has twice previously played against Rovers in pre-season fixtures in 2019 and 2021.

He also featured alongside current centre back Bobby Faulkner at Oxford Street for a short period during the curtailed 2020/21 campaign before Faulkner’s own switch to Rovers.

The teenager is known already to manager Gary McSheffrey who made one appearance for Rossington in a 4-2 win over Hallam in October 2020.

Will he sign?

It remains to be seen whether Conway will agree terms and sign a permanent deal at the Eco-Power Stadium but, should he do so, it would represent a low risk move for all parties involved.

The club would get a player they know possesses a good attitude and a genuine drive and desire to further his career, while Conway would benefit from training alongside experienced professionals in a full-time environment on a daily basis.