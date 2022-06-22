Gary McSheffrey provides Doncaster Rovers transfer update

Doncaster Rovers have not transfer-listed any players – but some may have to leave this summer to balance the books.

By Steve Jones
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 6:00 am

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has already signed midfielders Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux, as well as striker George Miller, to take the number of players in his squad up to 24.

A left-back is still on the club’s shopping list in this transfer window, while McSheffrey has also mentioned the possibility of recruiting ‘one or two’ players on loan.

Manager of Doncaster Rovers Gary McSheffrey (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

"If we were to get everybody that we want then we may have to be creative with moving one or two,” McSheffrey said before the arrival of Miller and Molyneux, who both scored 12 goals in League Two last season.

"We have done Harrison already and we’ve got the resources to do two or three more.

"If we were to do five or six, we’d definitely need to be creative about balancing the books.”

On the decision not to transfer-list any players under contract despite relegation, McSheffrey said: "We felt if everyone comes back they have got to come back wanting to get in the team, hit the ground running, get a shirt.”

Rovers returned to pre-season training at Cantley Park on Monday ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday July 30.

They will discover their opponents on the opening day at 9am on Thursday when the EFL’s fixtures are released.

The draw for the Carabao Cup first round will also take place later that day.

Doncaster begin the first of six pre-season friendlies with a trip to local outfit Armthorpe Welfare next Saturday.

