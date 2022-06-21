The 24-year-old, who scored 12 goals in League Two last season, has signed a two-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I came here, spoke to the gaffer and it was a no-brainer,” he said of the decision to move.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Luke Molyneux on a two-year contract. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.

“I just want to be at a team that can get me up to where I want to be.

“As soon as I showed up to the ground it was a no-brainer, seeing the stadium.

“It’s a huge club to be a part of and I know it’s going in the right direction. I want to be a part of that.”

Sunderland academy graduate Molyneux becomes Doncaster’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Harrison Biggins and striker George Miller.

He has spent the last four seasons at Victoria Park after joining Hartlepool, then in the National League, following his release from Sunderland in 2019, helping them to promotion back to the EFL in the 2020/21 campaign.

He previously made six first-team appearances on Wearside.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “He has the intuition to go and be the match-winner but he’s got the work ethic to put the shift in as well.

“He’ll run all day for you, press from the front well but more importantly he comes to life when you get the ball. He can have a quiet game but be the match-winner with that left foot.