Ex-Tottenham and Doncaster Rovers man makes surprise switch to six-a-side Baller League

John Bostock spent 18 months at Rovers. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

John Bostock has raised eyebrows with his latest move.

The former Doncaster Rovers midfielder was most recently at National League side Solihull Moors but departed in the summer.

Having burst on to the scene as a teenager at Crystal Palace he earned a high-profile switch to Tottenham Hotspur aged just 16. He would go on to enjoy a nomadic career playing in a number of countries such as Canada, Belgium, France and Turkey. His spell at Rovers lasted 18 months and he made 43 appearances. He'd go on to play Notts County and then Solihull but now, aged 33, he's made a bit of a career switch.

He's been announced as a new signing for Yanited - a team that competes in the six-a-side competition Baller League featuring high-profile social media personalities and ex-footballers. The competition's first season ran from March to June this year with games shown live on Sky Sports. Revealing his new career move on Twitter/X, Bostock wrote: It’s Official! I’ve signed for Yanited for Baller League UK Season 2. Taking it back to my roots, this is gonna be fun!"

Bostock's move comes on the eve of the Carabao Cup third round clash between two of his old clubs as Rovers travel to Spurs on Wednesday night.