‘Drainers’: What Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said about Twitter trolls

The Rovers boss was an active Twitter user prior to his appointment as first-team boss in December but has since barely posted.

While Doncaster are just one point off fourth spot, many fans have voiced their displeasure online with the team’s patchy performances and inconsistent results this season.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

“It’s took a backseat,” said McSheffrey, who has won 15, drawn six and lost 22 of his 43 games in charge.

"It’s not good, even when you are doing well you can still get drainers draining your life.

"I don’t need any energy zapping out of me because I need to be the leader of this team and this club.

"If the lads see anything coming out of me that way then it will spread.

"I’m full of energy here and I’ve got to lead by example, so I tend to stay off it."

McSheffrey’s win record this season is just over 50 per cent, with eight victories from 15, two draws and five defeats.

He said: “The points tally is OK. We are nearly on track to our high expectations.

"You definitely want some of your better players to step up on a more consistent basis and when we get a couple more back in the team we will be fine and we will be playing good football.”

McSheffrey previously revealed he wants Rovers to average two points per game this season, which would almost certainly secure automatic promotion.