Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu facing six weeks out

The in-form centre-back was subbed off against Rochdale last weekend after colliding with teammate James Maxwell while defending a cross into the box.

"We are hopeful it won't need surgery," said Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

Joseph Olowu has been ruled out for six weeks.

"It's probably going to be a six-week job then back with a mask. He still has a bit of swelling to go down."

The news comes as a further blow to McSheffrey, who already has several senior players missing through injury.

George Miller and Kyle Knoyle are also ‘touch and go’ to be fit to face league-leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Striker Miller, who is Doncaster’s top-scorer this season with six goals, wore a protective bandage over his hamstring as he left the club’s Cantley Park training base on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knoyle was replaced in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool due to a knee complaint.

The defender has hit form in recent weeks and grabbed two assists from right-back in the win over Rochdale.

McSheffrey added: “There is no-one really back that’s a definite yet.

"We work with a similar squad (to Tuesday) and hope one or two will be available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe, Jon Taylor and Lee Tomlin have all been sidelined recently, with the latter since announcing his retirement.

Anderson has been pencilled in to return against Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

On Rowe, McSheffrey said: “He’s done a little bit of running today.