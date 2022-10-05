Lee Tomlin sends message to Doncaster Rovers fans after announcing retirement

Tomlin confirmed his Doncaster departure and retirement from professional football on Wednesday, having established himself as a key player since his summer arrival.

He leaves Rovers with the team in touching distance of the top seven despite some inconsistent results and unconvincing performances in recent weeks following their strong start to the season.

Lee Tomlin on his final professional appearance.

Players and staff at the club have made no secret of their desire to return to League One at the first attempt, with a budget in place to match that ambition.

Tomlin said: “I really hope they can do it, I think they will do it.

"But I think the biggest thing is the fans sticking behind the lads and the staff because they really do help a lot.”

Numerous fans used social media to voice their discontent with the team’s current predicament following their 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool United on Tuesday, which ended a three-game winning run.

The victory for second-bottom Hartlepool was their first in the league since March.

Rovers begin life without their talisman Tomlin at home to league-leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Orient, who are managed by ex-Doncaster boss Richie Wellens, slipped to their first defeat of the season last time out against Newport County.

Asked if he had a message to the fans, 33-year-old Tomlin said: "Keep believing. It’s a long season, there’s going to be lots of ups and downs.

