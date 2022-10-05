The 18-year-old, who hails from Norton, sent 600 away fans into raptures when he rifled home following a corner to get Rovers back into the game against Hartlepool on Tuesday.

While the result, a 2-1 defeat, soured the celebrations somewhat, the evening was still one to savour for Faulkner and his loved ones, who watched the game from home.

Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner celebrates his first senior goal.

“I was over the moon to bring it back, it meant so much,” he said after the match.

“I can’t enjoy it as much as I would like to, but it’s a moment I will remember.”

Faulkner’s man-of-the-match performance was one of few highlights from an otherwise forgetful evening which saw Doncaster’s three-match winning streak ended.

The sight of the centre-back making a last-ditch sliding intervention to prevent a goal has become a common one in his ten first-team appearances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t mind blocking a shot,” he added, “that’s what I really enjoy.”

“I’m a bit enthusiastic. I like to win the ball every time and the lads just say ‘chill out! Wait and it will come to you and it will make it a lot easier’ – and it does.”

And how does he feel about the interest being shown in him from other clubs?

“It doesn’t change anything,” said Faulkner, who joined Rovers from local non-league side Rossington Main.

Advertisement Hide Ad