The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed since being handed his professional debut at the start of the season and has forced his way into Rovers’ starting XI at the heart of defence.

He scored his first senior goal during a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat away to Hartlepool United, which saw him make several last-ditch interceptions to keep Pools at bay.

Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner celebrates his goal.

“He’ll have a good future,” said McSheffrey, who also managed Norton-born Faulkner in Doncaster’s youth team.

"I know clubs are watching him and I think he’s got the old-school values that Category One centre-backs haven't got in the modern day.

"Technically, they are probably better footballers than Bobby but that will come with his experience and his game time playing first-team football.

"But in terms of old-school values and blocking shots, heading crosses and being in the right position to stop crosses into the corridors, his reading (of the game), last-ditch stuff and smelling of danger, he’s a throwback. And he’s really good at it.”

Faulkner is on the radar of a Premier League club, as The Free Press revealed last month.

After signing a new, two-year contract in May, he was earmarked for a non-league loan this term.

But injuries to several senior players saw Faulkner given a first-team opportunity and he has since made ten appearances.

The youngster is expected to keep his place in the team for Saturday’s visit of league-leaders Leyton Orient.

