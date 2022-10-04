Doncaster Rovers player ratings after miserable Hartlepool United defeat
Bobby Faulkner's first goal in professional football was not enough for Doncaster Rovers to maintain their unbeaten run as they lost 2-1 at Hartlepool United.
Faulkner, 18, hurled Rovers level just after the hour mark after Josh Umerah had given the hosts a first-half lead.
But, amid a below-par performance from Doncaster who had won their last three games, substitute Wes McDonald fired home the winner from close range with four minutes to go to give his side their first league win this season.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
Page 1 of 4