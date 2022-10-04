News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after miserable Hartlepool United defeat

Bobby Faulkner's first goal in professional football was not enough for Doncaster Rovers to maintain their unbeaten run as they lost 2-1 at Hartlepool United.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:47 pm
Faulkner, 18, hurled Rovers level just after the hour mark after Josh Umerah had given the hosts a first-half lead.

But, amid a below-par performance from Doncaster who had won their last three games, substitute Wes McDonald fired home the winner from close range with four minutes to go to give his side their first league win this season.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Luke Molyneux proved a tricky customer against his former club.

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Pulled off his best save of the season to deny Rollin Menayese from close range and could do little about either goal. Must do better with the ball at his feet though after his shortcomings in that department were once again exposed.

3. Kyle Knoyle - 6

Far less influential than in previous games. In fairness, he's played a lot of football without a rest. Replaced by Ben Close with 20 minutes left.

4. James Maxwell - 5

Got caught out for the goal when his clearance found a Hartlepool player and then exposed him out of position. Hooked at the break. Far too many goals coming from his side.

