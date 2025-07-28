Doncaster Rovers notebook: New EFL rule, Paul Dickov, third kit + anger over Mansfield pricing

The Eco-Power Stadium will be home to League One football again this coming season. Pic: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

A look at some of the bits and bobs surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have gone under the radar:

Former boss talks up League One chances

Ex-Rovers boss Paul Dickov has predicted a memorable season for his old club as they return to League One.

“I am absolutely delighted that they were promoted as champions last season, they really deserved it,” Dickov said. “They have been brilliant over the past 18 months or so, and I’m sure they will be competitive in League One next season. I’m still very close to the CEO, Gavin Baldwin, so to see them going up was great.’

Dickov, speaking in association with WDW Bingo, added: “I think they’ve got a real good chance of being successful next season as well. The manager has them playing really good football, and they have some talented young players in their ranks. A good mix of both youth and experience in the team makes all the difference in the lower leagues.”

Team news announcement changes

It’s been protocol for years that team news is made public exactly one hour before kick-off. As soon as 2pm lands, social media is awash with fans eagerly refreshing their feeds to discover the starting XI. That all changes in 2025-26 with a slight tweak. From now on the guidelines will see teams announced 75 minutes prior to kick-off, meaning 1.45pm on a Saturday and 6.30pm on a midweek is the new go-to time.

Ticket anger

A step-up in division for Rovers this season brings with it an increase in some away ticket prices. Rovers fans wanting to go to Huddersfield and/or Port Vale will have to fork out £25 for each game, which is probably the going rate in all honesty - it’s what Rovers’ highest ticket price on a matchday is.

But the fact tickets for Mansfield are priced at £30 has led to understandable anger. Many have questioned whether the same price could be reciprocated when the two sides meet in DN4 next April, but during a lengthy chat with the Free Press last week, chief executive Gavin Baldwin explained why that was unlikely to happen: “Football League regulations mean you mirror prices. So whatever you charge in the north stand, you charge in the south. So we could charge Mansfield fans £30 but we'd have to charge Doncaster Rovers fans £30 also.”

Third kit latest

The club’s new home and away kits have already proved vastly popular since going on sale earlier this summer.

The big question is now when the third strip will be available to purchase. The kit, which has been described by insiders as “striking”, is expected to be on sale in August, once the new campaign has begun. Last season saw Rovers release a white third kit and they even had a one-off special shirt for the clash with Wimbledon late on in the season, with a donation from each shirt sale going to the Club Doncaster Foundation to help fund their work in the community.