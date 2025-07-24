Gavin Baldwin on Doncaster Rovers stadium upgrades, pricing structures and safe standing

Earlier this week the Free Press had a lengthy chat with Doncaster Rovers' long-serving CEO Gavin Baldwin.

A plethora of topics were covered. Here, in the second instalment, we get Gavin's thoughts on the upgrades to the Eco-Power Stadium and whether the club is considering introducing safe standing:

Q: We know all about the Cantley Park upgrades but what other improvements are in the pipeline?

GB: "We're putting in planning permission for a new fan park outside the Belle Vue Bar, which would be a covered structure. We want to enable fans to enjoy that more, with bands and live music etc. We're working with local authorities to see if that is possible and we very much believe it will be.

"We were virtually sold-out in hospitality the back-end of last season so we've made a new hospitality area so we can benefit from that. All of this is to improve the fan experience so that they wake up on a Saturday and get that tingle. We haven't got prices that make you feel like we're trying to rip people off.

"It therefore creates a feelgood factor. But equally we're doing these things to generate more revenues.

"One example I can give you is one of the biggest criticisms we had from fans in Belle Vue Var was they couldn't put their pints down anywhere and that we didn't serve chips. That's been sorted now so I can't pretend there was a list of massive things going on at the stadium! But some are at the fan park level, some are at the level of simply serving chips and then everything in between."

Rovers' long-serving CEO, Gavin Baldwin.

Q: The new and improved speaker system at the Eco-Power Stadium sounds like it will be a godsend, albeit an expensive one?

GB: "We do our In Rovers We Trust survey at the end of each year and the number one gripe was the speaker system. Absolutely number one.

"But to replace it was a significant six-figure fee. But because Terry is supporting the playing squad, we were able to use Club Doncaster money to cover that. We've had it tested in the last few days and I have to say that it's amazing.

"We can do different things now. For instance we could have a live band in the South stand because we could turn the tannoy off there. We could have different things outside the stadium, we can make it higher or lower in the concourses. So it all adds to the fan experience. We've also improved the Wi-fi too and that can help us get concerts, so it provides a purpose outside of football.

"This all, hopefully, gives fans the very best day out."

Q: With safe standing making a return to some grounds, is it an issue that's been discussed or are the club looking at bringing it in?

GB: "Not at the moment. We're aware of the cost if we did it in the South stand for instance. That would be the obvious area. What we are doing is working with the Black Bank and other groups on how to improve that area. To spend money on safe standing doesn't feel like a sensible spend at the moment so it's not on our radar at the moment.

"There's firms that come in and they'll tell you they've found a way of doing safe standing without reducing capacity but that would need to be tested. But equally, even if it doesn't take away from the capacity it still doesn't add to the capacity and wouldn't generate extra revenue.

"We've chosen not to spend our money on that and chose to spend on the tannoy, Wi-fi, other things etc.

"If it becomes absolutely important to the fans then we'd probably further the conversation, but as of right now we haven't had a clamouring from fans for this."

Q: The club has earned plenty of praise for reasonable season ticket pricing. What was the thinking behind this?

GB: "We want people to enjoy coming and not feel ripped off. Terry has given us the freedom to be able to charge reasonable prices.

"We went to the Shadow Board with our season ticket pricing and together we came up with a solution that has been well-received by the fans. From my perspective the fans have delivered the pricing on season tickets. Because they've said to us that if you charge this amount for season tickets, you'll do well. And it's been proven right. So our revenue will have gone up by between £300,000 and £400,000 by August 1 - and that's been delivered by the fans. The only credit we take is that we actually listened.

"We've got a commitment to our fans because we want to be affordable."

The third and final part of our chat with Gavin Baldwin will be published on the Free Press website on Friday.