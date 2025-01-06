Doncaster Rovers' next league opponents make left-field managerial change

John Coleman is back in management. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have almost two weeks until they resume their League Two commitments. This coming weekend sees the FA Cup take centre stage, with a third round trip to Hull City on the menu.

The following Saturday (January 18), Rovers make the long trip to Gillingham for a 12.30pm kick-off. And that game will see them up against a familiar name in the opposition dug-out after the Gills made an eye-raising managerial switch over the weekend.

Mark Bonner was only installed in the summer but was axed on Sunday after a run of three straight defeats and with the team way down in 14th place in the table. They acted quickly to replace him, with former Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman brought in until the end of the season.

Coleman, 62, has been out of work since leaving Stanley for a second time last March. It represents a slight gear-change for the Scouser who has worked almost exclusively in the North-west, aside from a brief spell managing Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

Gillingham's managing director Joe Comper said: "I am delighted that John and Jimmy (Bell, assistant manager) have agreed to join us. He knows the league well, he is familiar with our group of players and has even managed a couple of them while with his previous club."

Rovers beat Gills 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in September, with Billy Sharp scoring the only goal that day at the Eco-Power Stadium.