Doncaster Rovers 'miss out' on midfielder after he opts to sign for rival League One side
Earlier this summer reports suggested that Dean Campbell had been contacted by Rovers over a potential free transfer switch. The 24-year-old featured prominently for Barrow in League Two last term before allowing his contract to run down at the end of the season.
Rovers were name-checked alongside fellow promoted side Bradford City as well as Northampton Town and Stevenage in being interested in the midfielder.
Now, he's opted to sign for the Cobblers and has penned a two-year deal with Kevin Nolan's side. Nolan said of the signing: "There was a lot of interest in him so it is a credit to the club that we have been able to make this signing and I am really looking forward to working with him."
Rovers have made five signings so far, one of them being Campbell's former Barrow colleague Robbie Gotts. A centre-half is believed to be top of Grant McCann's shopping list as the squad prepare to return for pre-season training next Wednesday.