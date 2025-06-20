'Have a right go' - Doncaster Rovers coach makes pledge that supporters will lap up

Doncaster Rovers are heading into League One "to have a right go" next season, according to Kyle Letheren.

The goalkeeping coach made the admission after this week seeing Thimothee Lo-Tutala return to the club on a season-long loan from Hull City.

Letheren believes the return of the popular former loanee is another sage bit of business done by the club's recruitment team. So far, Rovers have signed five players with Lo-Tutala joined through the door by Matty Pearson, Glenn Middleton, Robbie Gotts and Brandon Hanlan.

Offering a brief verdict on the challenge of returning to the third tier, the Welshman said: "It's going to be tough, we all know that. But as the gaffer will tell you, we're not just in there to make up the numbers.

"We're going in there to have a right go. We won't sit off any teams. We'll be right in their faces and really aggressive just like we always are.

"Just because we're moving into League One doesn't mean we're going to change our ways. We're going to be really aggressive in our approach. Let's aim for the stars and hopefully we can land on the moon."

Lo-Tutala's move back to Rovers, after a successful stint in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, now completes the goalkeeping pool for next year.

Letheren says he's itching to get back to it when players and staff return to Cantley next Wednesday for the start of pre-season.

"We'll have the two first team keepers Tim and Ian (Lawlor) and then the two young lads Jake (Oram) and Jacob (Bryant) and four goalkeepers this year was really important to me," he added.

"That fourth goalkeeper will go out and get some exposure to first team football (on loan) while the other one will stay and support the two first-team goalkeepers on a daily basis. I'm thankful that I've been backed by the club."