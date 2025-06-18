Luke Molyneux

Doncaster Rovers' star man Luke Molyneux is on a six-man shortlist for a seasonal award after his exploits last term.

The winger played a massive role in Grant McCann's side finishing top of League Two. The 27-year-old racked up 30 goal contributions across all competitions and won a raft of awards including the prestigious Player of the Year at Rovers' annual end-of-seasons awards night.

Now, he's been listed on the PFA's 2024/25 League Two Players’ Player of the Year award. The award is chosen by PFA members and the winner will be unveiled on August 19 at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester.

He is up against Notts County duo Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick, Colchester's Jack Payne, Bromley's Michael Cheek and ex-Walsall loanee Nathan Lowe.

Plenty of Rovers fans were irked at the end of last season when Molyneux missed out on the EFL League Two player of the year gong. That particular award was just a three-man shortlist, with Cheek edging out the Rovers star and Lowe.

Similarly, Rovers chief McCann was not even among the four-man shortlist for the manager of the season award - despite leading them to the title. Bradford’s Graham Alexander was named winner and gave a sheepish speech after landing the prize.