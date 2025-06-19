Doncaster Rovers January transfer decision comes to light after Joseph Olowu's move to Stockport

The identity of Joseph Olowu's next club is now known, after the defender opted to join Stockport County following his exit from Doncaster Rovers.

The popular centre-half spent four seasons in South Yorkshire after initially joining on a trial basis under then manager Richie Wellens. He would go on to become a regular in that time, with his final campaign seeing him produce his best form as he aided Rovers' League Two title win.

After rejecting a fresh contract offer in the close season Olowu took his time in picking the next destination of his career. It was announced on Wednesday night that he is now heading for Edgeley Park. But a fresh revelation from his new manager suggests the switch could have happened earlier this year.

Dave Challinor, the Hatters' boss, said: “I’m delighted that Joseph has agreed to move to us, having gained promotion to this division with Doncaster last season. I know it was a big decision for him, as he’d had a great season and enjoyed his time there.

Dave Challinor tried to sign Joseph Olowu in January. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“He was a player that we tried to sign in January, but understandably Doncaster wanted to keep him in to assist in their objective, which they achieved. To pick him up on a free transfer is great business for us and in my opinion we have a player who is in his prime years, but also has real development in him."

Whilst it wasn't publicly revealed at the time, the Free Press understands at least one bid was lodged by Stockport but that Rovers did not entertain it and that it was quickly rejected.

Olowu's exit, combined with the retirement of captain Richard Wood and Tom Anderson's decision to move to Shrewsbury, means Rovers are light on centre-halves. Matty Pearson's recent arrival certainly helps that but it remains a priority area for manager Grant McCann in the transfer market. A bid has been lodged to sign a Premier League centre-back on a permanent basis.