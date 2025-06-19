Doncaster Rovers' stance on return of free agent and ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City man

Mallik Wilks is not a player Doncaster Rovers are actively looking at, the Free Press understands.

The forward enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Rovers back in the 2018-19 campaign, helping the team reach the League One play-offs. Since then he's embarked on his own mini-tour of Yorkshire football, playing for Barnsley, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Rotherham United. He netted ten goals in 45 appearances during a loan spell with the Millers last season.

His Owls contract is up this summer and he's now a free agent, available to move on to pastures new. Given that his two most prolific seasons came under the tutelage of Rovers' chief Grant McCann, many wondered if a reunion was perhaps on the cards to a Rovers team looking forward to the challenge of League One football after promotion last term.

Mallik Wilks spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It's understood that the 26-year-old was briefly part of the conversation with regards Rovers' recruitment plans earlier on this summer. However, the club are no longer said to be pursuing the player who is said to be attracting interest from clubs in the EFL and abroad. A report recently claimed that the likes of Konyaspor and Levski Sofia are tracking the former Leeds United man's progress.

McCann, who has so far signed five new players ahead of the club's return to League One, recently revealed that there are plans to bolster his wing options further, saying: "We'd love another wide forward in."

That particular department includes Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson, Kyle Hurst and new signing Glenn Middleton. Rovers return for pre-season training next Wednesday, with the fixture schedule for 2025-26 being unveiled a day later.