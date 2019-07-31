Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis told club of his desire to move south ahead of Portsmouth bid
John Marquis informed the Doncaster Rovers hierarchy of his strong desire to secure a move south last week, the Free Press understands.
Marquis and his representatives had been informed Rovers were ready to offer him a new contract to end speculation over his future and extend his stay at the Keepmoat beyond next summer.
However, the striker immediately told the club he would not sign any deal offered due to his determination to relocate closer to his and his wife's families.
Marquis looks set to join League One rivals Portsmouth for a fee close to £2million within the next 24 hours and is understood to have agreed personal terms with Kenny Jackett’s side.
Marquis has previously intimated he was keen to test himself at Championship level after three years of success with Rovers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
But it is understood, with his wife due to give birth to their second child, his primary focus when thinking about his future switched to exploring the possibility of a move back to the south, where both their families are based.
Another bonus in the move to Portsmouth for Marquis is the presence of Jackett as manager. The 57-year-old was in charge of Millwall as Marquis emerged from the club's youth set up and is cited as a big influence on the striker’s career.
The hunt for Marquis' replacement at Rovers intensified after he informed the club he would not be open to signing a fresh contract.
While boss Darren Moore said he was preparing for Saturday's opening day of the campaign against Gillingham with Marquis firmly in his plans, it is understood the Rovers boss was resigned to losing his primary striker sooner rather than later.