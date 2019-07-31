Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis edges closer to exit as Portsmouth lodge bid
John Marquis is closing in on his exit from Doncaster Rovers after League One rivals Portsmouth lodged a bid of close to £2million for the striker.
The 27-year-old has a strong desire to secure a move which will take him back south and it looks almost certain he will be moving to Fratton Park.
He is understood to have commenced talks over personal terms with the south coast club, who are determined to have him available to feature in their opening game of the season at Shrewsbury Town.
Pompey have acted quickly to cover the departure of Jamal Lowe, who is set for a move to the Championship with Wigan Athletic.
It has long been expected that Marquis would depart Rovers this summer with interest in the striker having grown steadily since his arrival at the club three years ago.
Bids were turned down for the former Millwall forward last summer before more intense interest mounted in January, led by Sunderland which Rovers were determined to rebuff.
Since the start of the year there had been an unspoken concession within the club that Marquis would likely depart before the end of the current transfer window, with him entering the final year of his contract.