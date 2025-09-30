Doncaster Rovers braced for 'important' midweek as they look to reset and move forward

Doncaster Rovers are in a mini-slump right now but will hope to put it right on Saturday when they host Burton. (Photo:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Grant McCann believes that having a full week on the training ground will help 'reset' his Doncaster Rovers players as they look to arrest their slide in form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday saw Rovers' players and staff take part in a full debrief after the previous weekend's 1-0 loss to Luton Town. That setback in Bedfordshire was a fourth straight defeat in all competitions for Rovers - their worst run of form since March/April 2023 - as they slipped down the League One standings.

McCann believes that hard work at Cantley Park is now the key to rediscovering their mojo as they prepare to face bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the break will help and I think it's an important week for us really," McCann told the Free Press after the Luton loss.

"We'll properly debrief and it's important that we try and reset and just look to see who wants to be a better player than just League One - that's what I need to find out from the group this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not happy with people just coming and rolling in and saying 'it's another week, we go again'. Because it's not what I'm about."The whole drive and determination of me and my staff is to get this football club into the Championship. And I know there'll be 23 other teams thinking the same as me but I need the players to show a bit more oomph about them in this moment in time."

A number of players came off the bench and impressed at Kenilworth Road, with the likes of Sean Grehan, Ben Close and Jordan Gibson doing their chances of a starting place no harm at all. McCann is expected to deliver a fresh update on Connor O’Riordan, who went off on Saturday with an ankle injury, when he delivers his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.