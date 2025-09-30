Doncaster Rovers braced for 'important' midweek as they look to reset and move forward
Monday saw Rovers' players and staff take part in a full debrief after the previous weekend's 1-0 loss to Luton Town. That setback in Bedfordshire was a fourth straight defeat in all competitions for Rovers - their worst run of form since March/April 2023 - as they slipped down the League One standings.
McCann believes that hard work at Cantley Park is now the key to rediscovering their mojo as they prepare to face bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm).
"I think the break will help and I think it's an important week for us really," McCann told the Free Press after the Luton loss.
"We'll properly debrief and it's important that we try and reset and just look to see who wants to be a better player than just League One - that's what I need to find out from the group this week.
"We're not happy with people just coming and rolling in and saying 'it's another week, we go again'. Because it's not what I'm about."The whole drive and determination of me and my staff is to get this football club into the Championship. And I know there'll be 23 other teams thinking the same as me but I need the players to show a bit more oomph about them in this moment in time."
A number of players came off the bench and impressed at Kenilworth Road, with the likes of Sean Grehan, Ben Close and Jordan Gibson doing their chances of a starting place no harm at all. McCann is expected to deliver a fresh update on Connor O’Riordan, who went off on Saturday with an ankle injury, when he delivers his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.