'Missing mojo', 'let no-one down' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Luton Town loss

It was a low-key opening first half-hour, notable only for a decent reaction stop from Ian Lawlor - making his first league start in 21 months - as he pushed a Lamine Fanne attempt over the bar.

Rovers just couldn't get going down the other end and just before half-time the hosts went in front as the visitors concede from yet another set-piece. Luton skipper Kal Naismith headed home unmarked from a free-kick taken on Rovers' left. Just moments later the hosts had a golden chance to double their lead when Jamie Sterry clumsily bundled over Nahki Wells in the area. Wells then stepped up but saw Lawlor deny him with a terrific diving save to keep out his penalty.