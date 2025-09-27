'Missing mojo', 'let no-one down' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Luton Town loss

It was a low-key opening first half-hour, notable only for a decent reaction stop from Ian Lawlor - making his first league start in 21 months - as he pushed a Lamine Fanne attempt over the bar.
Rovers just couldn't get going down the other end and just before half-time the hosts went in front as the visitors concede from yet another set-piece. Luton skipper Kal Naismith headed home unmarked from a free-kick taken on Rovers' left. Just moments later the hosts had a golden chance to double their lead when Jamie Sterry clumsily bundled over Nahki Wells in the area. Wells then stepped up but saw Lawlor deny him with a terrific diving save to keep out his penalty.
The visitors, in truth, struggled to fashion anything close to an equaliser. A Glenn Middleton free-kick was charged down whilst Luke Molyneux fired a shot straight at Josh Keeley as the hosts held on.
Here's the Rovers player ratings from Kenilworth Road:
1. Ian Lawlor 8
First league start since December 2023 and he let no-one down. An important close-range save to turn Lamine Fanne's effort over the bar and then a terrific right-handed save from the penalty as he dived down to his left. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jamie Sterry 5
Took a clattering in the opening 15 after a scramble to clear a Luton chance in the box. OK to continue but a costly foul on Wells gave Luton a penalty - thankfully Lawlor saved his blushes. Lobbed in four tackles before going off as Rovers threw another forward on. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD
3. Matty Pearson 6
Up against one of his former clubs he was solid enough with clearances although some will question his role in the Naismith goal and the lack of marking that saw him effectively have a free run at goal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Connor O'Riordan 5
Looked a little shaky in the short period he was on the pitch - he went off after 20 after picking up an injury following a Luton free-kick into the box. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com