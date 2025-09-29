Toyosi Olusanya has Grant McCann backing as Doncaster Rovers forward awaits big bang moment

"It takes a bit of time, like anything. When you move to a new job you're always going to take a bit of time to settle in. This is no different, with a footballer moving to a new club."

Grant McCann's comments on Toyosi Olusanya earlier this month still ring true as the Doncaster Rovers forward continues to find his feet in South Yorkshire, on and off the field.

It's been a tough bedding-in process for the strike, who arrived a month ago on a loan arrangement from MLS outfit Houston Dynamo. Saturday saw him make his sixth outing for Rovers, coming off the bench for the final half hour in the defeat at Luton Town. One of the few, genuine chances Rovers fashioned came when Olusanya combined with fellow substitute Jordan Gibson in the second half at Kenilworth Road. After Gibson dashed down the left he fed it into Olusanya just outside the area but a poor touch saw the ball get away from him and go into the grasp of onrushing goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Another nearly moment for him saw him do well to carry the ball and fend off numerous Luton players only to blaze it high and wide.

Rovers loanee Toyosi Olusanya. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Despite the fact that it's extremely early days, some supporters appear to have already made their minds up about the 27-year-old if a doom-scroll through social media on Saturday evening was anything to go by.

In his defence, he's yet to start a league game with all four of his outings coming off the bench and amounting to just 83 minutes combined. He did start midweek against Tottenham in the League Cup, playing an hour, and again there were semi-promising signs of getting into the right positions but his finishing and decision-making let him down. Thankfully, it's the opinion of McCann and his coaching staff - not social media - that matters, as the loan forward awaits his 'big bang' moment in a Rovers shirt.

"He's settled in really well and he's in a house now and his wife's moved over with him. He recently married over there so that's good. He's a really likeable lad and has good characteristics about him," McCann says.

"You have to adapt and understand how the people in that club want you to go about your every day professionalism. Some lads get it right away, others can take a wee bit of time."

Given McCann's track record in the transfer market and his man-management skills, you certainly wouldn't bet against him coaxing the best out of Olusanya. And if you were to cherry-pick an opponent against whom to turn the tide, a home match against basement side Burton Albion - who visit Saturday lunchtime - would surely be high on the list.