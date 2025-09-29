Kal Naismith hit the only goal of the game just before half-time with Rovers unable to turn it around in the second half.
Match photographer Howard Roe was on hand to take these pictures of some of those in the away end. Have a look and see who you can spot.
Get full reaction – and more Rovers news – here.
1. Luton 1 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Luton 1 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Luton 1 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Luton 1 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD