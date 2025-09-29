Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton.

33 of our best pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched defeat at Luton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 29th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s three league defeats in a row for Rovers following a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Kal Naismith hit the only goal of the game just before half-time with Rovers unable to turn it around in the second half.

Match photographer Howard Roe was on hand to take these pictures of some of those in the away end. Have a look and see who you can spot.

1. Luton 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Luton 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Luton 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Luton 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped to a third league defeat in a row after a narrow loss at Luton. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

