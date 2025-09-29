Grant McCann admits he's scratching his head over Doncaster Rovers' sudden lack of belief

Grant McCann's side slipped to a third straight league loss at the weekend. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says he is desperate for his players to rediscover their belief as they go through a mini-wobble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Luton Town was a third straight league reverse and a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions. Rovers failed to seriously test Hatters' goalkeeper Josh Keeley with just one attempt on target all game. They hardly had a look-in first half but fared slightly better after the break albeit their final touch or decision let them down when it mattered most.

McCann delivered an honest assessment of his team's showing post-match and says that there's a clear lack of belief among the squad at this moment in time – something that’s left him scratching his head given their plucky showing three days earlier at Premier League giants Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My job is to understand why there's a lack of belief in a few," McCann said. "And listen, I get paid the money to find that out and so that's my job.

"But we had it on Wednesday night at Tottenham so I don't know how that belief was just not there today (at Luton). Cliffy (Byrne, assistant) has hit the nail on the head and said to the players that you couldn't wish to play for a better manager that wants players to take risks and he's right.

"I'm pleased he said that because I'm not bothered about players losing the ball. I'm more bothered about them not getting on the football and not reacting to losing the ball. To win consistently at this level it takes good habits, good habits away from the training ground. And I'm not sure enough of them are doing that at this moment in time."

The Northern Irishman admits he didn't see enough from his side particularly in the first half at Kenilworth Road: "We made a decision first half to turn them around and play down the hill first half but in hindsight it was maybe a mistake because every pass we played just kept going out for a goal kick or a throw-in which didn't really help us. There wasn't enough of them who wanted the ball first half and that's the thing that really irked me."

Rovers return to action on Saturday (12.30pm) with a home game against basement side Burton.