Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey hints at loan move for another fringe player

Jonathan Mitchell has held the number one shirt since February and was also preferred to Jones in the Carabao Cup last month.

The 23-year-old’s only appearance this season has come against Newcastle under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Louis Jones saved a penalty in the shoot-out against Newcastle last week to earn his side a bonus point.

Doncaster chief McSheffrey confirmed a conversation took place with Jones about a loan move but said on the matter: “Not now. Not if it left us short and without a good number two.

“Ben Bottomley is out on loan, getting the valuable experience he needs.”

Third-choice keeper Bottomley, 19, is currently on a one-month youth loan at eighth-tier side Lincoln United, who are struggling at the foot of the table and lost 6-0 to Worksop Town on Tuesday.

Doncaster’s youth development phase transition coach Paul Green played 90 minutes for the Tigers in that match.

Former Republic of Ireland international Green balances his Rovers commitments with playing football part time.

Thorne-born Jones signed his first professional contract at Doncaster in 2017, having joined the club aged 12.

He broke into the starting XI under both Andy Butler and McSheffrey, but was dropped shortly after Mitchell’s January arrival.

Still, Rovers exercised an option to extend his contract at the end of last season – believed to be for a further 12 months.

McSheffrey added: “We want him to get games under his belt but ultimately we won’t leave ourselves short.”

Right-back Charlie Seaman also played in last week’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle and is available for loan.

McSheffrey said: “If there were one or two people who took an opportunity it was Charlie and Louis.

“They really stepped up, put a shift in and performed well.”

On Seaman, who is in the final year of his contract, McSheffrey added: “That’s all he needs to keep doing. He needs to keep training well, which he has been.

“There’s no rush for any exits.”

A number of Doncaster’s other young players, including Liam Ravenhill, Jack Degruchy and Tavonga Kuleya, could gain further experience on loan in the coming weeks and months.