Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson set for another spell on the sidelines
Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson is set for another spell on the sidelines with a back injury.
The influential centre-half returned to action last month after nine months out with a foot injury but limped off in the first half of Rovers’ win against Salford City – his third game in seven days upon returning to the starting XI – after suffering a back spasm.
Anderson, 29, saw a specialist about the issue last week, which will keep him out for up to six weeks.
Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey said: “I think he’s had an injection in his back.
"He is probably going to be four to six weeks away.”
Youth-team graduate Bobby Faulkner has deputised at the heart of Rovers’ defence in Anderson’s absence.
The 18-year-old impressed off the bench against the Ammies and on his first professional start one week later.
But he endured a tough afternoon on Saturday as Doncaster suffered their first league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield.
Faulkner was pitted against the Stags’ experienced forward Lucas Akins, who proved to be a difficult customer.
McSheffrey said: “They changed it a little bit and he played up top when he’s been playing wing-back at times and out wide.
"Maybe they outfoxed us a little bit but he (Faulkner) has been great and he’s come up against a tough, experienced pro who has got the better of him.
"We need to work on that but he has been excellent for us and we move on.”
Summer signing Adam Long is fit and available for selection at centre-back but Joseph Oluwu and Ollie Younger remain out injured.