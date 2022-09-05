Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McSheffrey made the accusation after Rovers fell to their first league defeat of the season at home to the Stags, who ran out 3-1 winners at the Eco Power Stadium.

After seeing his side come off second best, he said: "There were blatant moments in the game where we needed to take more of the ball but people were shirking it today.

"Too many shirked the responsibility to get us playing."

Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton.

But Clayton, who has been an ever-present in the league this term, said: “The gaffer’s going to be trying to get reactions off people.

"That’s what managers do. You go home and read it and think ‘right I have got to show him next week that wasn’t me’.

"They are constantly trying to get reactions off players. If he accepts the loss I think that would be more frowned upon in the dressing room.”

Doncaster once again found themselves chasing a game when they conceded the first goal for the fifth time in all competitions since the start of the season.

Lee Tomlin’s penalty – his first goal for the club – brought them level just before half-time and cancelled out Ollie Clarke’s stunning opener before efforts from George Maris and Lucas Akins secured Mansfield’s first away points in 22/23.

January signing Clayton added: “I don’t think any of the lads are people who are shirking responsibility in terms of not trying.

"We have gone up against quite a few scenarios this season where the lads have shown great bottle to get the result.”

McSheffrey’s side had taken seven points from losing positions in the league this term before Saturday.

Clayton added: “The aims aren’t going to change, we want to get promoted.

“We are not going to go a full season unbeaten.

"You are in League Two for a reason, you are not going to Man City someone for 90 minutes.”

Doncaster will have a full week on the training ground before this Saturday’s trip to struggling Hartlepool United, who have yet to win in seven league matches.