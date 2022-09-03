Gary McSheffrey had some strong words after seeing Doncaster Rovers lose to Mansfield Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers came into the game with an unbeaten record in League Two – with four wins and two draws from their opening six games.

But the Stags were good value for their victory at the Eco-Power Stadium as they controlled large portions of the game.

Lee Tomlin had cancelled out Ollie Clarke’s stunning strike with a penalty in first half stoppage time against the run of play.

Lee Tomlin celebrates his equaliser from the spot but Mansfield ran out 3-1 winners. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

But another well-taken goal from George Maris and Lucas Akins’ penalty earned Mansfield their first points on the road this season.

“We take that on the chin,” said McSheffrey. “They were better than us. They won their battles individually and collectively and they were braver than us.

"They got on the ball and their front two, Akins and [George] Lapslie, caused us all sorts of problems. They managed the game well and they deserved it thoroughly."

He added: “I think we actually started the game the best we’ve started a game [this season] and then it fizzles out.

"They missed some good chances to be fair.

"We know we got lucky coming it at half time at 1-1 and again we started the second half well.

"But it just looked like they had more fight than us today.

"That was the biggest disappointment – I wasn’t seeing the fight in the team that I’ve seen in previous weeks. And just a desire and courage to get on the ball.

"There were moments in the game when we lacked courage. You can’t instil courage into someone, people have to be brave and get on the ball in moments of the game.

"There were blatant moments in the game where we needed to take more ball but people were shirking it today.

“There were too many off it, especially in possession. It has a knock-on effect so if your goalie’s a bit shaky on the ball it makes your full backs shaky on the ball and then the midfielders are receiving it off a shaky full back.