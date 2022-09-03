Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the defeat to Mansfield Town
Doncaster Rovers’ unbeaten start to the League Two season came to an end at home to Mansfield Town.
By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:36 pm
The Stags ran out deserved 3-1 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium.
George Maris’s neat finish and Lucas Akins’ penalty earned Nigel Clough’s men their first away win of the season.
Lee Tomlin had earlier cancelled out Ollie Clarke’s spectacular strike from the penalty spot.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players...
