Luke Molyneux gets away from Mansfield's Stephen McLaughlin. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the defeat to Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers’ unbeaten start to the League Two season came to an end at home to Mansfield Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:36 pm

The Stags ran out deserved 3-1 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium.

George Maris’s neat finish and Lucas Akins’ penalty earned Nigel Clough’s men their first away win of the season.

Lee Tomlin had earlier cancelled out Ollie Clarke’s spectacular strike from the penalty spot.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players...

1. Jonathan Mitchell 6

Generally did okay and couldn't be blamed for any of the goals although his distribution could have been better.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Delieverd one lovely cross which saw Miller's header superbly saved but his attacking output was limited as he went up against impressive Stags wing back McLaughlin.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Bobby Faulkner 5

Showed his inexperience a little in the first half and needed coaching through the game at times. Looked shattered by the end.

Photo: b

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Made some good blocks and interceptions but lacked a little conviction at times.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Mansfield TownLeague TwoNigel Clough
