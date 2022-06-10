Doncaster Rovers academy coach Paul Green extends playing career with Worksop Town

The former Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Leeds United and Republic of Ireland midfielder left Boston United earlier this summer after helping the Pilgrims reach the National League North play-offs.

Green, 39, was appointed youth development phase transition coach at Rovers – working with players moving up from the under 16s to the under 18s – last month.

He will continue to juggle his commitments at Rovers with playing for the Tigers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Green. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Green first joined Rovers as a 16-year-old and went on to win promotion from the Conference to Championship with the club, making over 200 appearances between 2002 and 2008.

He returned to the club last season to work with Richie Wellens as a part time fitness coach but left in January to briefly take interim charge of Boston.

Worksop boss Craig Parry said: “He has a wealth of experience and his history speaks for itself. He has had an unbelievable career and we feel very lucky to be able to bring him in.