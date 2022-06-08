Paul Goodwin's Doncaster Rovers Q&A: Interviews, coverage, transfers and summer wish-list

And they have got plenty of work to do if they are turn around their ailing fortunes following last season’s abysmal relegation.

The pre-season fixtures have now been published and the transfer window officially opens on Friday. So now’s a good time to take stock.

Sports writer Paul Goodwin has answered a few questions about upcoming media matters, transfers and the importance of this summer in terms of Rovers re-connecting with fans.

Eco-Power Stadium.

Will you be interviewing the club’s hierarchy?

We requested interviews with Terry Bramall, David Blunt, Gavin Baldwin and James Coppinger shortly after the conclusion of the season.

Rovers have made Coppinger, Gary McSheffrey and Steve Eyre available for interview next Wednesday (June 15).

Given what’s happened over the last 18 months, a lot of fans will obviously feel like they deserve some answers from the ownership. I’ll explore the possibility of submitting some questions.

Can supporters submit their own questions?

People are more than welcome to submit questions but I can’t guarantee they will be asked due to time constraints etc.

If you’d like to submit a question for Coppinger, McSheffrey, or potentially the ownership, email [email protected] or tweet @paulgoodwinJPI.

What coverage is planned in the Free Press?

I’ll have a couple of stories up online next Wednesday afternoon/evening – just before I head off on my pre-planned summer break.

I’m hoping my colleague Steve Jones will also be in attendance to pick up the baton and provide further coverage online and then in the Free Press on June 23.

This will be the first access the local media has had to McSheffrey since the end of last season and the first time Coppinger has spoken to the press since he was appointed head of football operations.

My aim is always to provide fresh Rovers content on a daily basis so obviously, with such limited access, the last six weeks have been more challenging than usual! That’s why you will have read some quotes held back from earlier press conferences or from in-house interviews. I’d like to think I’ve covered the main talking points, while also maintaining coverage of all sport across Doncaster in print and online.

How much business are you expecting from Rovers this summer?

The noises coming out of the club would suggest they are looking to make four or five permanent signings and at least a couple of loan signings.

Those loan signings are most likely to be in attacking areas.

I think, like a lot of people have suggested, it feels like more of an overhaul is required on the back of such an atrocious season.

But the reality is that Rovers already have a large number of players under contract and will only have the resources to make some key additions in this window.

They simply have to get the majority of those signings right. Some of the recruitment last season was woeful.

I’m certainly not getting carried away about the ‘improvement’ at the back end of last season either. For starters, John Bostock played a key role in Rovers’ notable shift in playing style and obviously he’s no longer at the club.

Rovers failed to produce when it mattered and when there was still a chance of survival. Losing has sadly become a habit over the last 18 months but those last few games did at least offer some hope for next season. The losing habit needs to be shaken off completey, however, and several players still need to prove themselves.

What would you like to see from Rovers this summer?

To be fair, Rovers are clearly trying hard to appease a frustrated fan base through initiatives like the supporters’ ‘shadow board’ and the new kit launch evening.

And no one can grumble at the season ticket prices.

But fans deserve some clear communication about the club’s strategy and ambitions moving forward. An admission and acknowledgement of some of the mistakes that have been made would also probably have helped to rebuild bridges.

Talk is cheap, you might say.

Not least, Rovers need some players capable of getting bums off seats, putting some pride back into the badge and winning some football matches!

Supporters have been badly let down and the entertainment on offer at the Eco-Power Stadium has been virtually non-existent for too long.

A proven goalscorer and a dependable left back would be a good place to re-start the recruitment following the addition of Harrison Biggins.

If the owners aren’t going to talk, then their actions need to make it very clear that Rovers are not content with being League Two also-rans.