Doncaster Rovers boss explains decision to drop goalkeeper Louis Jones

McSheffrey named Jones as his number one when taking over Rovers in December and had started him in all but one game prior to Tuesday's derby clash with Rotherham United.

For the meeting with the table-topping Millers, the Rovers boss dropped Thorne-born Jones to the bench and handed a debut to recent signing Jonathan Mitchell.

And he explained his decision was motivated by a lack of communication from the youngster, but expects him to bounce back strongly.

Louis Jones lost his starting shirt against Rotherham United

"I had a chat with Louis and I said that I think he needs to be more commanding," McSheffrey said.

"His communication skills need to be better and I think it shows with some of the goals.

"Although it is difficult to hear at times in the stadium where it's loud when there's a crowd, even on the training ground your traits as a goalkeeper should be more commanding.

"People should hear your voice and his organisation skills need to improve sharpish.

"That's why we made the change.

"Jon has come in and he's shown his age, his maturity levels with his vocals in training.

"Sometimes you just need to make a change to take Louis out of the firing line a little bit as well.

"When he's had this situation in the past, he's come out of the firing line and had a good reaction and a good run of games.

"That's what I'll expect from him again.

"It's all part of your career. You have setbacks, but it's a step back to hopefully go two forward."

It proved to be a tough debut for Mitchell, who conceded five goals against Rotherham.

He failed to keep out Mickel Miller's corner which sailed straight in to open the scoring before being caught on the ball in the build-up to a second half penalty being awarded to the Millers.

"He's made a few good saves but with the first goal from the corner, we should probably deal with that better," McSheffrey said.

"The penalty one, he can go out of the other way, where it's come from. He's shifted it onto his right and tried to go long rather than just being brave and finding a shirt. We were doing well at that for a ten minute period.

"It's an area where you're always going to be under the spotlight if you make a change.

"I just feel that a change needed to be made in that department."

