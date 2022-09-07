Watch Doncaster Rovers pair Luke Molyneux and Liam Ravenhill get interrogated by Rossington Main Juniors
Ever wondered what Luke Molyneux’s FIFA rating is, or what boots he wears? Perhaps thoughts of who Liam Ravenhill’s favourite player might be leave you scratching your head late at night.
All that and more was revealed as the pair met youngsters from Rossington Main’s 200-strong junior section on Tuesday to answer their burning questions and share tips on how to make it as a professional footballer.
The visit was part of Rovers’ All Rover Doncaster Day, which saw players and coaching staff head out to businesses, charities, grassroots football clubs and schools across the borough.
“We want to re-engage with the local community,” said Mark Hughesman, the club's marketing manager.
The most common question Molynuex and Ravenhill faced concerned their rating on the latest FIFA game.
For the record, winger Molyneux was 58 while Paul Scholes-inspired Ravenhill, a central midfielder, was 55.
"I’ll be happy to get in the 60s this season,” said the former.
The pair made several youngsters’ days by signing shirts – including those of the entire under-12s team – and posing for selfies.
“The kids have been buzzing for this all week,” said Paul Eyvbowho, who coaches Rossington’s youngest group, the Mini Kickers.
"They all wanted to come in their kits to showcase Rossington as well.”
Elsewhere, Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton took summer signing Jack Degruchy shopping at the Cancer Research UK shop on Scot Lane.
The pair helped put up a new shelf during their visit.
Head of football operations James Coppinger and striker Reo Griffiths also presented Doncaster mum-of-one Kate Mallinson, 45, with a signed shirt to raffle off to help raise funds for her life-saving surgery.