The Rovers chief resisted any temptation to make changes to his starting XI for last weekend’s visit of Mansfield Town with his side on a three-game winning streak.

But he may shuffle his pack after seeing Doncaster slip to their first defeat back in League Two as they were beaten 3-1 at home, bringing an end to their seven-match unbeaten run.

Jon Taylor could be recalled to the starting XI this weekend.

Asked if he might consider making changes against struggling Hartlepool this Saturday, McSheffrey said: “Potentially. People have got train well, they have got to be ready to step in.

"They are not just going to get given a shirt, you have got to earn it.”

Jon Taylor made his long-awaited return to competitive action against Newcastle United under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last week and came off the bench at the weekend.

He is among several players who could be brought into the starting XI along with summer arrivals James Maxwell and Adam Long.

McSheffrey might show faith in Luke Molyneux by starting him against his former club, however.

He added: "We had a winning team where it was hard to make changes, there’s definitely shirts up for grabs."

Hartlepool are managed by Paul Hartley who before joining the club had spent his entire management career in Scotland.

Pools have yet to win in their first seven league games this term but did beat Harrogate Town 2-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy.