Andrews, who is on loan from Birmingham City until January, is undergoing a recovery programme for tendonitis in his knee.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances since joining Rovers this summer but is yet to score.

Josh Andrews

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey said: “It’s a similar timescale to Tom Anderson.

"It’s not great news, it’s maybe six to eight weeks. We hope it could be quicker but we will wait and see.”

Centre-back Anderson has also been ruled out for up to six weeks after he suffered a back injury against Salford City last month.

Target man Andrews, who stands at 6ft 5in, missed around two months of football during a loan spell with Rochdale last season due to an ankle injury.

Josh Andrews in action for Doncaster Rovers.

McSheffrey boosted his forward options with the signing of Max Woltman on loan from Liverpool last week.

His arrival will help cover Andrews’s absence but it is understood Rovers had been in the market for another attacking addition prior to the club’s latest injury.

Another of their strikers, Reo Griffiths, is still some weeks away from a return to action.

The former Spurs trainee, who has scored twice in 16 appearances since joining in January, injured his ankle during a pre-season match against FC United of Manchester.

Discussing Rovers’ forward options, McSheffrey said: “When all our strikers are fit you would probably look at it and say we’ve got a real good balance.