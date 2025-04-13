Doncaster Rovers Belles hoping for relegation reprieve after bottom two finish confirmed

Action from Belles' defeat at Middlesbrough. Picture: Howard Roe

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ future in the FA Women’s National League is in doubt after a 7-0 hammering at Division One North leaders Middlesbrough confirmed they will finish a disastrous season in the relegation zone.

Belles could yet receive a reprieve from relegation which would see them avoid dropping into the fifth tier of the women’s game, the club revealed earlier today.

Belles had to avoid defeat at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday to stand any chance of taking their survival bid to the final day of the season.

That never looked likely as Boro scored in the first minute of the game and eased to a comprehensive victory.

Wins elsewhere for relegation rivals York City and Norton and Stockton Ancients only hammered further nails into Belles’ coffin.

However, there could yet be an administrative reprieve for Belles – presumably if a promotion-winning team in the division below does not meet National League requirements or does not wish to be promoted.

A preview of the Middlesbrough game on Belles’ official website said: “For the Belles, chasing down a four point deficit to tenth place, returning home with something from the trip to Teesside is essential if they are to avoid the lottery of a potential relegation reprieve.”

Wythenshawe Women have been crowned champions of the North West Womens Regional League, while Chester-le-Street Town and Bradford City are battling it out for the North East Womens Regional League title.

A reprieve would seemingly be less likely should Belles finish bottom of the division rather than second bottom – and the seven-goal defeat at the Riverside has now left them with an identical record to basement side AFC Fylde: P21 W3 D5 L13 GD -24 Pts 14.

Belles end their season at home to Huddersfield Town on April 27, while Fylde travel to joint leaders Cheadle Town Stingers.

Ciaran Toner departed as Belles manager by mutual consent earlier this month.

Belles chief executive Chris Wood spoke about “plans to take the Belles back to where they belong in the game” last summer.

The club won the FAWSL2 title – now the Barclays Women’s Championship – in 2018 following their controversial demotion from the top flight five years previously.

Belles were taken over by Club Doncaster in 2019. They finished second in FAWNL Division One Midlands in 2022 and 2023, under Andy Butler and then Nick Buxton, before switching to Division One North two years ago.