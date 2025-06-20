Chelsea man's next club officially confirmed after 'outstanding' Doncaster Rovers spell
The Chelsea goalkeeper played a major role in Doncaster Rovers' march to the League Two title in 2024-25, during a successful season-long loan from the Premier League giants. He played all 46 league matches as Grant McCann's side secured a return to League One after three years away.
In the close season there were murmurs of a potential return to South Yorkshire next season for the 22-year-old but it's now been announced he's heading to the Trotters for next term.
"Teddy has shown he can handle the demands of regular first-team football," Bolton boss Schumacher said.
"His performances for Doncaster were outstanding and he possesses the physical presence and all-round goalkeeping attributes we were looking for."
Earlier this week Sharman-Lowe posted a lengthy message of thanks to Rovers on his Instagram account, saying: "So many amazing moments! Thank you once again to everyone associated with the club, and I'll always have the best memories of my time at Rovers."
Sharman-Lowe is currently with the England under-21s at the European Championships. Lee Carsley's side face Spain in Saturday's quarter-final. Sharman-Lowe was an unused substitute for the three group games.