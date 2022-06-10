Catch-up with all of our summer Doncaster Rovers analysis and opinion

A lot has been said and written about Doncaster Rovers following their relegation from League One and as the club prepare for the new season.

Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:40 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:40 pm

Just in case you missed anything, here’s all of our Rovers opinion and analysis pieces from the last few weeks in one place…

'Abject failure on and off the pitch' - Sports writer Paul Goodwin's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' relegation to League Two

Doncaster Rovers commentator Tom Biltcliffe delivers verdict on club's decline

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers journalist Peter Catt's thoughts on relegation, Richie Wellens, Gary McSheffrey and James Coppinger

Where 'data experts' predicted Doncaster Rovers would finish compared to final League One position

'They could be eaten alive' - EFL pundit delivers worrying verdict on Doncaster Rovers following relegation to League Two

The clear transfer priorities for Doncaster Rovers as they plot League Two promotion push

National World journalist expected more than 'four or five' signings at Doncaster Rovers following relegation to League Two

It's time for reconnection, writes Doncaster Rovers fan Andrew Taylor

Hit, Miss or Maybe? The verdict on Gary McSheffrey's permanent signings as Doncaster Rovers boss

Paul Goodwin's Doncaster Rovers Q&A: Interviews, coverage, transfers and summer wish-list

