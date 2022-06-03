The clear transfer priorities for Doncaster Rovers as they plot League Two promotion push

Here we take a closer look, position by position, at where Rovers need to recruit over the coming weeks.

GOALKEEPERS

CONTRACTED: Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ben Early/Getty Images

The goalkeeping department was ticked off very early this summer when boss Gary McSheffrey activated clauses to extend Jones and Bottomley’s contracts.

That was a vote of confidence in those two but also perhaps an acknowledgement from McSheffrey that his immediate recruitment priorities lay elsewhere.

FULL BACKS

CONTRACTED: Kyle Knoyle, Charlie Seaman

A new left back is at the top of the wanted list following the decision to release Branden Horton.

Tommy Rowe can deputise in that position but his qualities are better employed higher up the pitch.

McSheffrey likes his full backs to push on and may be looking for a player who can also operate as a wing back so he can switch to a back three/five.

However, a left back who is strong defensively first and foremost would not go amiss given Rovers’ leaky rearguard last term.

CENTRE BACKS

CONTRACTED: Tom Anderson, Ro-Shaun Williams, Joseph Olowu, Ollie Younger, Bobby Faulkner

Again, Rovers look well covered in this area following the decision to extend Anderson’s contract.

Kyle Knoyle has also shown he is capable of filling in here.

McSheffrey hasn’t ruled out a possible deal for Joe Wright but it would seem unlikely unless someone was to leave.

CENTRE MIDFIELD

CONTRACTED: Adam Clayton, Ben Close, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, Liam Ravenhill

If McSheffrey is basing his plans on the 4-3-3 structure that finished last season, he still looks one short in this department given that Rowe could be employed higher up and Ravenhill hasn’t looked ready for the step up to first team football.

John Bostock was pivotal to the improvement in performance level in March/April, often dictating the play and linking the defence to the midfield and attack.

His departure leaves a vacancy for a playmaker or at least a midfielder with a good range of passing.

WINGERS/WIDE FORWARDS/ATTACKING MIDFIELD

CONTRACTED: Jon Taylor, Aidan Barlow, Joe Dodoo, Jordy Hiwula

McSheffrey at least has something to work with in this area but, in terms of dependability, productivity and creativity, his options do not come up to scratch if promotion is the aim.

One, if not two, additions are required here and may be most likely in the form of young loan players from the Premier League with some pace and/or flair.

Josh Martin certainly showed his value in the way he linked the midfield and attack, like a certain James Coppinger used to do.

But Rovers can’t simply rely on one player to provide that creative spark.

If McSheffrey wants 4-2-3-1 to be a viable alternative his additions in this area must also include someone who can play as a ‘number 10’ and has the ability to unlock defences.

STRIKERS

CONTRACTED: Reo Griffiths, Kieran Agard

As above, adding at least one striker is an absolute must following last season’s goal drought.

Bringing in more than one may well depend on Rovers offloading either Jordy Hiwula or Joe Dodoo.

More will be expected of Griffiths but too much burden should not placed on the 21-year-old’s shoulders.

Agard must step up to the plate although, as a goal poacher-type who is probably best suited to playing in a front two, it’s not really clear what his role would be in a 4-3-3.

McSheffrey seems to prefer more of a physical presence in the central striking role so that may be a priority for him in this window.