Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey

Where 'data experts' predicted Doncaster Rovers would finish compared to final League One position

Doncaster Rovers were relegated from League One with Crewe, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham, while Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland won promotion to the Championship.

By James Copley
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:12 am

But what predictions did ‘data experts’ FiveThirtyEight make at the beginning of the season and how do they compare to the final League One table?

1. 1st - Sheffield Wednesday - Champions

Sheffield Wednesday were predicted to finish first on 91 points. The Owls finished fourth with 85 points and lost in the play-off semi-finals to Sunderland (All predictions provided by data experts FiveThirtyEight)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. 2nd - Sunderland - Promoted

Sunderland were predicted to finish second in League One on 80 points according to the data experts. The Black Cats finished fifth at the end of the season with 84 points but then defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs to win promotion.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020

3. 3rd - Oxford United - Play-offs

Oxford United were predicted to finish third in League One on 78 points according to the data experts. The U's finished eighth at the end of the season with 76 points.

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. 4th - Portsmouth - Play-offs

Portsmouth were predicted to finish fourth in League One on 72 points according to the data experts. Pompey finished 10th at the end of the season with 73 points

Photo: Jacques Feeney

